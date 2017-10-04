Dropbox Brand Refresh Hopes To Convince It’s More Than Just Storage

Looks to tap into ‘creative energy’ as the cloud file-sharing service undergoes major makeover

Dropbox has announced a major rebranding for the file-sharing service that includes a colourful new look and a brand campaign that focuses on ‘creative energy.’

The idea is that Dropbox wants to become more than just a place in the cloud where teams of people can keep their files in sync.

Instead it wants to encourage “a living workspace that brings teams and ideas together.

Service Rebrand

Changes to the existing Dropbox website and products will be rolled out over the next few weeks, as the rebrand entails a new cleaner and simpler logo; a new look; changed typefaces; more inventive use of colour; and finally a partnership with artists “to create visual metaphors for collaboration.”

Dropbox says the change is needed as over the last ten years, the way Dropbox is being used has changed, but its branding hadn’t.

The file-sharing service pointed to previous studies that have found that many office workers waste 60 percent of their time on mundane tasks such as hunting for information in an inbox, answering email, or coordinating with colleagues.

It wants to tap into the all important ‘creative energy’ to help staff focus on the work that truly matters. To this end it is building tools that will automate the mundane parts of work, such as Dropbox Smart Sync and version history. It also wants to provide “distraction-free places for teams to collaborate, like Dropbox Paper.”

“Since our founding, Dropbox has stood for a better way of working,” the firm blogged. “You’ll start seeing our new look everywhere, from our website to our products, over the next few weeks.”

“We’re passionate about bringing positive, meaningful change to the culture of modern work,” it added. “We want to unleash the world’s creative energy.”

Open Development

The rebranding comes after the service announced last month an initiative to make it easier for developers to build applications on top of its cloud service.

This is via the newly launched DBX Platform, which is essentially a suite of application programming interfaces (APIs) and other tools, that also offers integrations with the likes of Microsoft Outlook, Autodesk, and Atlassian’s JIRA Software.

This idea here is to expand Dropbox’s capabilities into these productivity applications and services.

Dropbox already says it receives two billion API calls a day and has an ecosystem of 500,000 developers, so it came as no surprise that the cloud storage company looked to boost the way developers could tap into its services and APIs.

The moves comes amid growing competition. Box for example, its main rival in the enterprise arena, is pushing the scope of its cloud collaboration platform with an injection of artificial intelligence.

