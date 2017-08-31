BT Cloud Platform-as-a-Service Looks To Speed Up Digital Transformation

Digital services platform to be launched by BT before the end of the year

BT Global Services (BTGS) is to launch a Business Platform-as-a-Service, which it claims will allow customers to rapidly procure and deploy cloud services that will accelerate their digital transformation.

BT is working with technology consultancy BearingPoint to bring the Personalised Compute Management System (PCMS) to market and marks the latest expansion in the company’s cloud services.

In April for example it beefed up its managed security services with the integration of security technology from Symantec. And then in June Box became the latest service to be offered by BT Global Services (BTGS) as part of its ‘cloud of clouds’ vision.

Ready-made Cloud

PCMS will be launched in the final three months of this year and is designed to help companies speed up the time-to-market for new digital services.

For example, customers wanting rapid entry into the cloud market will be able to resell BT’s existing digital ecosystem services such as Cloud Compute, Compute Storage and Apps from BT. These cloud services could be for internal consumption or for sale to their own customers, value added resellers or to be cross-sold to other PCMS users.

To help this, PCMS offers more than 45 fully digitalised business support processes, such as product management, customer management, user authentication, order management, service management and billing and collections.

Would you use a Google Chromebook in your business? Yes, we already do

Yes, in the future

No, but maybe in the future

No, the cloud OS isn't for us View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

This means that businesses can easily manage their digital services globally, as PCMS supports multiple sales and execution channels, each with the appropriate local language, currency, pricing and contract terms.

“PCMS brings to life a vision of how businesses can innovate in the digital economy,” said Neil Lock, VP Compute, Global Services at BT. “It is a ready-made platform that allows new ways for companies to digitalise, manage and build profitable business models from their own vibrant ecosystem of consumers, producers and innovators.

“By building on a proven platform, businesses can confidently bring their digital services to market within shorter timescales and concentrate time and resources on innovation and development.It’s a great example of how BT’s Cloud of Clouds portfolio strategy empowers customers to create new business relationships.”

Quiz: Know all about the cloud?