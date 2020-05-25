UK Looks To Scale Back Huawei Deal In Wake Of Pandemic

Prime minister Boris Johnson has reportedly ordered plans drawn up that would see Huawei’s involvement in UK’s 5G networks reduced to zero by 2023

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly planning to dramatically scale back a deal announced in January that allowed Huawei to play a limited role in building the UK’s 5G infrastructure.

The new plans look to entirely phase out the involvement of the Shenzhen, China-based telecommunications equipment maker by by 2023, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported late on Friday.

The previous deal had allowed Huawei to supply technology for non-core parts of the network, with its participation capped at 35 percent.

But amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Johnson has called for the UK to become less reliant on China for goods.

Strategic imports

Johnson earlier reportedly instructed civil servants to make plans to end the UK’s reliance on China for vital medical supplies and other strategic imports.

“(Johnson) still wants a relationship with China but the Huawei deal is going to be significantly scaled back,” the Telegraph quoted a source as saying. “Officials have been instructed to come up with a plan to reduce Huawei’s involvement as quickly as possible.”

The paper quoted another source as saying that the original deal “was struck before the pandemic hit, but coronavirus has changed everything”.

The permanent secretary of the Department for International Trade, reporting to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, is reportedly leading the new plans.

The shift comes as Johnson is scheduled to travel to the US for the G7 summit in June, where he expects to hold trade talks with US president Donald Trump amidst increasingly contentious Brexit negotiations with the EU.

Pandemic backlash

The UK government declined to comment. Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Chinese government has faced a backlash over the global pandemic, which began in China, and has denied US allegations that it has not been transparent about the virus’ initial outbreak.

UK mobile network operators have warned that barring Huawei from the country’s 5G networks would amount to a major expense, as it would require the removal of existing 4G Huawei network equipment.

The US had previously pressured the UK and other allies to ban Huawei and other Chinese equipment makers from 5G networks on national security grounds.