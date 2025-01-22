The State of Additive Manufacturing 2025

Discover the current state of additive manufacturing, exploring its advancements, challenges, and impact on industries like aerospace and healthcare. Learn how 3D printing is driving innovation, sustainability, and decentralised production.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Additive manufacturing (AM), commonly known as 3D printing, has moved from its nascent stages into a mature and robust production method over the last decade. Once perceived as a futuristic novelty, it is now a key player in the manufacturing landscape, revolutionising industries from aerospace to healthcare. This article delves into the current state of additive manufacturing, exploring its advancements, challenges, and the trends shaping its future.

Technological Advancements: A Leap Forward

The last five years have seen significant technological strides in additive manufacturing. Mathieu Pérennou, Additive Manufacturing Solutions Director at Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division, notes that “the biggest shift has been the clear move from early excitement to a mature understanding of additive as a solid manufacturing option in its own right.” Technologies such as powder bed fusion (PBF) and directed energy deposition (DED) have become staples, offering consistency and precision for end-use components. Enhanced digital tools have also enabled virtual simulations, reducing material wastage and streamlining production cycles.

New materials have broadened the possibilities for AM applications. High-performance polymers like PEEK and PEKK and advanced metal alloys are now readily available, allowing engineers to optimise for specific properties such as strength, temperature resistance, and biocompatibility. These advancements have opened doors to innovative designs and previously unfeasible applications, particularly in industries requiring high precision and customisation.

Industry Impact: Transforming Manufacturing

Additive manufacturing’s ability to create complex geometries and customised parts has positioned it as a complementary rather than replacement technology for traditional manufacturing. Aerospace and medical industries lead the adoption curve, leveraging AM’s strengths for lightweight, high-performance parts and patient-specific solutions.

In aerospace, additive manufacturing has significantly reduced fuel consumption and emissions by producing lighter components. For instance, complex 3D-printed parts that combine multiple functions simplify assemblies, reducing mass and maintenance needs. Similarly, the medical sector has embraced AM for bespoke devices such as dental implants and prosthetics, which require customisation for individual patients.

Automotive and tooling sectors are catching up. AM is increasingly used for rapid prototyping, customised tooling, and even mass customisation in consumer products, exemplified by personalised footwear and packaging solutions.



The Stratasys F770 3D Printer redefines large-format 3D printing with a 13-cubic-foot build envelope and the longest fully heated build chamber on the market. Designed for manufacturing, prototyping, and production applications, it unlocks new possibilities for creating larger and more complex parts.

Sustainability: Addressing Environmental Concerns

Sustainability is a growing focus within additive manufacturing. Unlike subtractive processes, which remove material to create parts, additive builds only what is necessary, minimising waste. As Thierry Grenut of Milexia highlights, “Printing with recycled material offers reduced costs, lower environmental footprints, and less material loss during faults.”

However, sustainability challenges remain. Metal powder production is energy-intensive, and high-powered lasers consume significant electricity. Companies are exploring renewable energy sources and more efficient recycling methods to mitigate these issues. Life cycle assessments (LCA) also underscore AM’s long-term sustainability benefits, particularly in designing lighter components that reduce emissions over their operational lifespan.

“Sustainability has become a central focus in the evolution of additive manufacturing,” Emma Parkinson, CEO of International Additive Manufacturing, told Silicon UK. “Unlike traditional subtractive methods that generate substantial material waste, additive processes build components layer by layer, significantly reducing material consumption.

“Many companies, including ours, are actively investing in closed-loop recycling systems and decentralised supply chains to further minimise environmental impact. As the industry continues to grow, sustainability will remain a driving force behind new innovations and best practices.”

Challenges in Adoption

Despite its advantages, integrating AM into production processes poses challenges. Knowledge gaps among engineers remain a barrier. Successful AM design involves more than translating a CAD model into a printable object. It requires understanding optimal geometries, orientation, and post-processing requirements.

Quality assurance is another hurdle. As parts are built layer by layer, any variability in parameters like laser power or chamber atmosphere can compromise quality. Advanced monitoring technologies, such as in-situ sensors and CT scanning, are vital but add to costs. Training and hiring skilled professionals who can manage these complexities are critical for broader adoption.

The Role of Policy and Investment

Government policies and investments are pivotal to AM’s growth. Funding for research and development can subsidise expensive trials and promote innovative machine designs. Public initiatives that establish standards and training programmes ensure manufacturers can integrate AM more effectively.

Regulatory frameworks also play a role, especially in high-stakes industries like aerospace and healthcare. While stringent certification processes ensure safety and reliability, they can slow the adoption of new materials and technologies. However, as these standards become more established, they reduce uncertainty, encouraging wider use of additive solutions.

Decentralising Supply Chains with AM

Additive manufacturing’s capacity for on-demand production is reshaping supply chains. Digital inventories enable manufacturers to store CAD models instead of physical parts, significantly reducing warehousing costs and lead times. In remote or critical operations—such as offshore rigs or military bases—AM provides a lifeline by enabling the local production of spare parts, minimising downtime.

This shift towards decentralisation not only enhances supply chain resilience but also introduces challenges in data security and intellectual property protection. As AM becomes more integral to manufacturing strategies, addressing these concerns will be crucial.

Desktop prototyping using advanced 3D printers like the Stratasys J55 and F770 is transforming how engineers and manufacturers develop new products. These machines bring the power of industrial-grade 3D printing to smaller spaces, enabling faster, more cost-effective prototyping directly on-site.

Read also : Made in the UK

The Stratasys J55 delivers exceptional realism and detail at a fraction of the cost of enterprise-class printers. With features like full-colour capabilities, PANTONE Validation, and the ability to print five materials simultaneously, it allows teams to create high-fidelity prototypes with realistic textures and transparency. This level of precision and visual accuracy significantly enhances the design review process, reducing the need for multiple iterations and shortening time to market.

For larger-scale needs, the Stratasys F770 provides an expansive build volume within a compact footprint, offering unparalleled opportunities for prototyping and production of larger components. Its fully heated build chamber ensures consistent quality, making it ideal for creating functional prototypes or testing new designs under real-world conditions.

By bringing these capabilities in-house, manufacturers and engineers can iterate quickly, test concepts more thoroughly, and make informed design decisions earlier in the development cycle. These 3D printers empower teams to innovate at unprecedented speeds, turning ideas into tangible prototypes within hours instead of weeks.

Looking Ahead: Trends and Opportunities

The future of additive manufacturing is brimming with potential. Automation and software integration are set to enhance production consistency, linking design, simulation, and machine monitoring seamlessly. Materials science will continue to drive innovation, with multi-material printing and fibre-reinforced composites pushing boundaries.

Emma Parkinson concluded: “Additive manufacturing is no longer just a niche technology – it is fundamentally transforming the way we design, produce, and distribute goods. As materials, automation, and scalability continue to advance, we will see even greater integration of this technology across industries. Companies that strategically embrace additive manufacturing now will be well-positioned to lead in an era of rapid technological change.”

The journey of additive manufacturing is far from over. As industries continue to push the boundaries of design and production, the role of 3D printing is expected to expand even further. Emerging innovations in materials, automation, and sustainable practices are set to unlock new possibilities, empowering businesses to produce with greater efficiency and flexibility.

Looking ahead, decentralised production and on-demand manufacturing will likely become integral components of supply chain strategies. Mathieu Pérennou, Additive Manufacturing Solutions Director at Hexagon, underscores this point: “Additive manufacturing is thriving where complex shapes, customisation, and short production runs deliver real value.” This unique ability to address specialised challenges ensures that additive manufacturing will remain a critical driver of industrial innovation.

As governments, businesses, and innovators continue to collaborate, the potential of additive manufacturing to reshape industries and contribute to a sustainable future is limitless. The next chapter of AM will not only define how we manufacture but also how we innovate, adapt, and thrive in an ever-changing world.