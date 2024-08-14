Spotify To Add EU Pricing Info To iOS App

Music streaming giant Spotify is to begin showing in-app pricing information for iPhone users in the European Union – starting Wednesday.

The move was confirmed in an update to an old blog post, and it comes after years of conflict between Spotify and Apple, after the former had in March 2019 filed an antitrust complaint with the European Commission over Apple’s app store rules and payment fees.

Apple however had hit back and fiercely criticised Spotify for the small fees it allegedly pays to artists, musicians and songwriters, and since that time the two firms have clashed repeatedly over the matter.

EU ruling

In April Apple had changed its developer guidelines to allow music streaming services to inform users of deals via a link to the developer’s website, following the order and a 1.8bn euro ($2bn, £1.5bn) fine levied by the Commission in March.

The European Commission then began evaluating an Apple proposal to comply with the EU order to allow music streaming services such as Spotify to inform users about alternative payment options outside Apple’s App Store.

Apple’s new guidelines say developers can provide information to users about alternative means of payment via a link or by inviting users to provide an email address.

Now Spotify will update its app on Apple devices in the European Union on Wednesday to include prices of its various plans and services.

This means that iPhone users in the EU will now be able to see things like promotional offers and pricing information for each subscription tier. This includes how much a plan costs once a promotion ends.

First step

“While we are still many steps from a level playing field, we are beginning to see progress because of the European Commission’s historic decision on March 4, 2024 which found that Apple violated the EU’s antitrust laws and fined them over €1.8 billion,” wrote Spotify in the blog post.

“Starting today, Spotify is opting into Apple’s ‘entitlement’ for music streaming services, created after the European Commission’s ruling,” the streaming giant said.

“This means we will finally be able to offer something as obvious as it is overdue: iPhone consumers in the EU will now see pricing information for Spotify in the app and the fact that they can go to our website to purchase items directly.”

Spotify said that EU iPhone consumers will now benefit from seeing our end of summer promotional pricing. They’ll also finally be able to see how much a Premium plan of their choosing costs once the promotion ends.

Fight continues

Consumers on other operating systems like Android will continue to see this promotion and pricing information as they always have.

Spotify said that while this is progress, it and “all music streaming services in the EU are still not able to freely give consumers a simple opportunity to click a link to purchase in app because of the illegal and predatory taxes Apple continues to demand, despite the Commission’s ruling.”

“The fight continues. iPhone consumers everywhere deserve basic information about how much things cost, when they can take advantage of great deals and promotions, and where to go to buy those things online,” said Spotify.

“If the European Commission properly enforces its decision, iPhone consumers could see even more wins, like lower cost payment options and better product experiences in the app.”