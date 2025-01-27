Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: Disruptive Trends Shaping Our Future

Explore disruptive trends shaping our future with Sally Epstein, Chief Innovation Officer at Cambridge Consultants, in the latest Silicon UK In Focus Podcast. Learn about emerging technologies, innovation strategies, and how to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Welcome to the Silicon UK In Focus Podcast, where we explore the transformative forces shaping our world. In this episode, we’re diving into the disruptive trends that are redefining industries, economies, and the way we live and work.

Our guest today is Sally Epstein, the Chief Innovation Officer at Cambridge Consultants. With years of experience leading groundbreaking projects at the intersection of technology and innovation, Sally is at the forefront of identifying and driving the trends that will shape our future.

Join us as we discuss emerging technologies, innovation strategies, and how businesses and individuals can navigate and leverage these disruptions to thrive in a rapidly changing landscape. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a business leader, or just curious about what’s next, this conversation is packed with insights you won’t want to miss.









Sally Epstein, Chief Innovation Officer at Cambridge Consultants.

Sally is a leading expert in innovation, utilizing her deep tech expertise to drive transformative solutions. With a strong background in AI and deep tech, she has successfully led Cambridge Consultants’ deep tech incubator, fostering investments in quantum, human-machine understanding, and photonics. Sally is dedicated to championing new approaches and promoting talent diversity while leading strategic technology investments. Her vision is to harness cutting-edge technologies to solve complex global challenges and create a sustainable future.

—

