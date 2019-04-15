Facebook Restores Services After Three-Hour Outage

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram were all affected by the incident on Sunday

Facebook apologised for a three-hour outage to its services on Sunday, but declined to give a reaon for the issue.

The Facebook social network, as well as Facebook’s WhatsApp and Instagram services, became inaccessible at about 11:30 BST, according to outage website DownDetector.

Thousands of users, mostly in Europe and Asia, reported being unable to access the services.

Downtime

The outage occurred during the early morning hours in the Americas.

Facebook said it had resolved the issue at 14:50 BST.

“Earlier today, some people may have experienced trouble connecting to the family of apps,” the company said in a statement. “The issue has since been resolved; we’re sorry for any inconvenience.”

On Sunday more than 12,000 users reported Facebook being offline during the incident, with more than 3,000 reporting problems with WhatsApp and more than 7,000 with Instagram.

Facebook experienced one of its longest outages to date in March, with Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp going offline for more than 24 hours.