AMD unveils new AI and data centre chips as it seeks to improve challenge to Nvidia’s upcoming Blackwell chips

AMD is seeking to meet the insatiable demand for next generation AI processors, after launching a new artificial intelligence (AI) chip.

The Instinct MI325X AI chip was revealed an AMD event in San Francisco on Thursday, with Reuters reporting the firm as saying that it will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2024.

AMD’s new chip is designed to compete with Nvidia’s next generation Blackwell AI chips, that were first revealed at the GCT 2024 developer conference in March 2024.

Instinct MI325X

According to Santa Clara, California-based AMD, vendors such as Super Micro Computer will begin to ship its new Instinct MI325X chip to customers in the first quarter of 2025.

According to the report, the MI325X chip uses the same architecture as the already-available MI300X, which AMD had launched last year.

AMD MI300 chip are intended as a direct competitor to Nvidia’s flagship H100, which continue to remain in demand amid the AI boom.

The new AMD chip however includes a new type of memory that will speed AI calculations, Reuters reported.

A next-generation MI350 series chips will be available in the second half of 2025.

Under the hood, the MI350 chips include an increased amount of memory and a new underlying architecture.

This means that AMD is now reportedly claiming that the new silicon will improve performance significantly over the prior MI300X and MI250X.

Data centre chip

In addition to the new MI325X AI chip, AMD also announced the availability of a new version of its server central processing unit design, formerly codenamed Turin.

The new flagship chip reportedly boasts nearly 200 processing cores and is priced at $14,813, Reuters reported.

The whole line of processors uses the Zen 5 architecture that offers speed gains of as much as 37 percent for advanced AI data crunching, Reuters reported.