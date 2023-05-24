Netflix has begun its crackdown on password sharing in the United States and United Kingdom.

The popular streaming platform had in February said that password sharing by 100 million households was impacting its ability to invest in new TV and films, as it extended its crackdown into Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain.

Now in a blog post, Netflix has confirmed that the crackdown has arrived for UK users, but has also extended it to the United States and other countries as well.

Netflix notification

Netflix also on Tuesday said it was sending emails about account sharing to almost four million British subscribers that it has identified as giving friends and family members outside their home free access.

Netflix is said to have 15 million subscribers in the UK.

The password sharing crackdown is now operational in 103 countries and territories in total. Besides the US and UK, it includes France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Mexico and Brazil.

The email states that a Netflix account should only be used in one household.

“Starting today, we will be sending this email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in the United Kingdom,” Netflix said in its blog post.

“A Netflix account is for use by one household,” it said. “Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are – at home, on the go, on holiday – and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.”

“We recognise that our members have many entertainment choices,” said Netflix. “It’s why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV programmes – so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you’re watching with, there’s always something satisfying to watch on Netflix.

Netflix said it is offering UK Netflix users the ability to share their account with someone who does not live at the same, for a extra £4.99 per month.

Expected move

The password sharing crackdown has been expected for a while now, as the firm seeks additional revenue streams in a saturated market impacted by multiple rival streaming services.

In March 2021 Netflix had warned it was testing account passwords, as it sought to clampdown on the revenue losing problem of password sharing.

Then in March 2022, Netflix began testing new tools to crackdown on password sharing between people who don’t live in the same household.

In October 2022 the streaming giant confirmed it would finally begin its long touted crack down on password sharing in 2023.

Netflix is taking this action after it saw its subscriber numbers fall sharply in the first half of 2022. It cut hundreds of jobs and raised prices to cover increasing costs.

In November, in a response to the cost of living crisis, Netflix introduced a cheaper ad-supported subscription plan costing £4.99 pm in 12 countries, including most of Europe, the UK and the US.