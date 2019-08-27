Android 10 To Arrive Next Week

Google support staff let slip the release date for Android 10, previously known as Android Q

The next version of Android, which is now known as Android 10, will be released to existing Pixel devices from next week.

It comes after Google announced last week that it was dropping the use of dessert or sweet names for internal operation system codenames and was refreshing the logo.

Android Q has now been renamed as Android 10 as a result of this, as Google opts to name Android releases going forward with simple version numbers.

Android 10

And now it has been reported that Android 10 will arrive next week on 3 September, after it was confirmed by two Google customer support staffers.

According to PhoneArena, it obtained the chat confirmation from the support staff, while apparently posing as Android phone customers.

“I would like to inform you that the Android Q will be rolled out to the devices from September 3 2019,” one support staff member wrote in a chat.

“Rolling out of Android Q would be Sept 3, 2019,” another support staff worker confirmed.

If the 3 September release date is correct, it would mean that the next version of Android will begin rolling out to existing Pixel smartphones just one day before the IFA tech conference begins in Berlin, Germany.

It could also potentially meant that some Android 10 smartphones could be unveiled at the annual European tech showcase.

Android 10 is said to include support for foldable phones, 5G, as well as improved security and privacy features. It will also offer seamless background updates, an improved suite of digital well-being and parental controls, and the much anticipated ‘dark mode’ that should help with battery life.

It is not clear when other handset makers will receive the new OS, but non-Pixel Android users should receive Android 10, as and when their handset manufacturer pushes it out.

