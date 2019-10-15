Pitney Bowes Says No Data Stolen After Ransomware Attack

Mailing and shipping firm Pitney Bowes has been hit by a ransomware attack, but says no data has been stolen

Global technology firm Pitney Bowes, which specialises in mailing equipment, e-commerce and even shipping, has suffered a ransomware attack.

The firm made the admission in a statement, but it said that there is “no evidence that customer or employee data has been improperly accessed.”

Earlier this month the FBI issued a ‘public service announcement’ that warned about high impact ransomware, and advised against businesses paying the criminals, as there was no guarantee they will regain access to their locked data.

Ransomware attack

Recent attacks have seen hospitals in both the United States and Australia crippled by ransomware attacks, as well as attacks on US states and cities.

There are has also been strikes against utilities and manufacturing organisations such as Norsk Hydro and even aeroplane maker Airbus.

The latest to be attacked is Pitney Bowes, a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of e-commerce, shipping, mailing, and financial services.

“Pitney Bowes was affected by a malware attack that encrypted information on some systems and disrupted customer access to some of our services,” the company said in a sttement. “ At this time, the company has seen no evidence that customer or employee data has been improperly accessed.”

“Our technical team is working to restore the affected systems, and it is working closely with third-party consultants to address this matter,” it added. “We are considering all options to expedite this process and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we work toward a resolution.”

The ransomware attack is thought to have affected Pitney Bowes’ mailing system products and blocked access to the Your Account service.

