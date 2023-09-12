Las Vegas Slot Machines Shut Down By MGM Resorts Hack

MGM Resorts International hit by major cyber-attack that causes it to shut down booking systems, websites and even slot machines

The FBI has said it is investigating a major “cyber incident” affecting numerous properties of MGM Resorts International, which operates some of the world’s best-known casino resorts in Las Vegas, Atlantic City and elsewhere.

The attack has disrupted digital room keys, check-in systems, slot machines and card payments at some locations, according to social media posts by customers.

A number of the MGM properties’ websites, including the company’s main website, remained offline as of Tuesday afternoon.

A customer at MGM Grand in Las Vegas said staff had been forced to distribute physical keys, and posted a TikTok video of slot machines and gambling games switched off.

Systems shutdown

Another customer at the same hotel said he had had to leave the property to find cash to buy food.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, MGM Resorts said the disruption resulted from a “cyber security issue affecting some of the company’s systems” and that it was investigating “with assistance from leading external cybersecurity experts”.

The company said it had contacted law enforcement and had shut down “certain systems” as a proactive step to “protect our systems and data”.

MGM Resorts said the “nature and scope” of the attack remained to be determined.

‘Still operational’

“Our resorts including dining, entertainment and gaming are still operational,” the company said in a statement.

“Our guests continue to be able to access their hotel rooms and our Front Desk is ready to assist our guests as needed.”

A statement on the main MGM Resorts website urges customers to contact properties by telephone or via third-party sites.

The incident appeared to have affected properties in Las Vegas, where MGM Resorts operates the Bellagio, Aria, Cosmopolitan and Excalibur and other resorts, as well as others in Atlantic City, New Jersey and Ohio.

‘Manual’ gambling

While some machines were said to be down, customers reported that gambling on the floors continued.

MGM said in a statement to a Las Vegas television channel that gambling was continuing in “manual mode”.

The FBI said it was looking into the incident.

In a 2019 attack hackers stole the personal details of 10 million MGM customers, including names, addresses and passport numbers.