Bangkok Airways has revealed it has been the victim of a cyberattack, and passenger data has been exposed after it reportedly refused to pay a ransom.

Last Thursday the Thai airline announced that on 23 August, it “discovered that the company had been a victim of cybersecurity attack which resulted in unauthorised and unlawful access to its information system.”

Bangkok Airways is not the only airline to suffer a data breach. British Airways endured stiff financial penalties after its systems were hacked in 2018, that resulted in the data of 420,000 customers and staff being harvested by attackers as it was entered.

No payment

In May this year Air India admitted that at least 4.5 million of its passengers had their personal data exposed after hack of a IT system belonging to a third party.

Bangkok Airways however was the victim of a cyberattack from ransomware group LockBit. The airlines’ announcement about the matter came, a day after LockBit posted a message on its dark web portal threatening the airline to pay a ransom or suffer a data leak.

The airline was given five days to sort a ransom payment, but instead of paying the criminals, it opted to disclose the breach publicly.

LockBit reportedly responded by publishing 103GB of compressed files. Data exposed included business documents, as well as some passenger data.

Tweets by darktracer_int

The personal data is thought to have included names, phone numbers, email, addresses, passport details, travel history, and partial credit card numbers, among other things.

The good news is that the airline said no operational or aeronautical security systems were impacted.

Airline statement

“This incident has been reported to the Royal Thai police as well as providing notification to the relevant authorities,” said the airline. “For primary prevention measures, the company highly recommends passengers to contact their bank or credit card provider and follow their advice and change any compromised passwords as soon as possible.” “In addition to that, the company would like to caution passengers to be aware of any suspicious or unsolicited calls and/or emails, as the attacker may be claiming to be Bangkok Airways and attempt to gather personal data by deception (known as ‘phishing’),” it added. “The company (Bangkok Airways) will not be contacting any customers asking for credit card details and any such requests,” it warned. “In case of such event occurs, passengers should take legal actions.”

Double extortion

One security expert has noted that victims who pay a criminal’s ransomware demand, often find themselves at the risk of double extortion.