LastPass Confirms Hack And Theft Of Source Code

Not again. Password management service confirms hackers stole source code and technical data, but insists customer data was not compromised

Password management service LastPass is once again at the centre of a security scare, after it confirmed a recent ‘security incident.’

LastPass confirmed a data breach on Thursday in a blog post in which it admitted the hackers had stolen source code and other technical data.

But it insisted that its prized data – namely its customer data and their encrypted password vaults – had not been compromised.

Data breach

“Two weeks ago, we detected some unusual activity within portions of the LastPass development environment,” the firm stated. “After initiating an immediate investigation, we have seen no evidence that this incident involved any access to customer data or encrypted password vaults.”

LastPass said that “unauthorised party” had gained access to portions of its development environment through a single compromised developer account. The hacker apparently “took portions of source code and some proprietary LastPass technical information.”

The firm said its products and services are operating normally.

“In response to the incident, we have deployed containment and mitigation measures, and engaged a leading cybersecurity and forensics firm,” said the firm. “While our investigation is ongoing, we have achieved a state of containment, implemented additional enhanced security measures, and see no further evidence of unauthorised activity.”

It said that based on what it had learned and implemented, it is evaluating further mitigation techniques to strengthen its environment.

LastPass thanked its users for their “patience, understanding and support.”

Previous compromises

But this is not the first time that LastPass has been compromised.

In January 2016 a security researcher (Sean Cassidy) cast doubts on the security of LastPass when he claimed he had discovered a way of gaining login credentials, and even a two factor authentication code, through a phishing attack.

Cassidy went public and publish his exploit on Github after notifying the firm two months previously, but he was not satisfied by their response.

Prior to that in June 2015, LastPass suffered a major data breach, in which the stolen data could have allowed hackers to guess weak master passwords.

The company said at the time that as a precaution it was prompting all users to change their master passwords.

Third-party passwords stored with LastPass were not affected at the time.

Source code theft

Now over five years after these previous breaches, the fact that LastPass had admitted that some of its source code has been stolen has prompted a response from Justin Vaughan-Brown, VP market insight at cybersecurity specialist Deep Instinct.