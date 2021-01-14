The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has warned of a worrying development with hackers exploiting poor cyber hygiene practices within a victims’ cloud services configuration.

Indeed, CISA warned on Wednesday hackers are bypassing multi-factor authentication (MFA) authentication protocols in order to compromise cloud accounts.

The warns comes after outgoing US President Donald Trump in November fired Chris Krebs, the widely respected CISA director, after he disagreed publicly with Trump’s allegation of voter fraud.

MFA bypass

CISA this week however has warned that hackers are increasingly targeting corporate and personal laptops with phishing, brute force login attempts and possibly a “pass-the-cookie” attack to access cloud accounts.

“CISA is aware of several recent successful cyberattacks against various organisations’ cloud services,” said the federal agency. “Threat actors used a variety of tactics and techniques, including phishing and brute force logins, to attempt to exploit weaknesses in cloud security practices.” “In response, CISA has released Analysis Report AR21-013A: Strengthening Security Configurations to Defend Against Attackers Targeting Cloud Services which provides technical details and indicators of compromise to help detect and respond to potential attacks,” it added.

According to CISA, some hackers have spoofed file hosting services and other legitimate vendors in phishing emails in order to harvest log-ins. They then use use those hijacked accounts to phish others in the organisation.

And it seems that although multi-factor authentication (MFA) has thwarted some attempts to brute force accounts, in at least one incident, the hackers were able to successfully sign into a user’s account, eventhough the target had multi-factor authentication (MFA) enabled.

CISA warned the hackers were able to defeat MFA authentication protocols as part of a ‘pass-the-cookie’ attack.

This involves hackers hijacking an already authenticated session using stolen session cookies to log into online services or web apps.

Multi-layered security

The development has prompted some response from security experts.