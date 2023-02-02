Samsung Electronics has unveiled its new premium smartphone portfolio, at a time when smartphone shipments are depressed globally.

Predictably Samsung’s latest premium handsets, the Galaxy S23 smartphone series, focused heavily on improved camera capabilities and faster internal chips including optimised GPUs.

But the arrival of these new devices comes at a bad time. Last week IDC revealed a dramatic decline in shipments of new smartphones, with 18.3 percent drop in the holiday quarter and a 11.3 percent decline in 2022.

Launch event

At the Unpacked event in San Francisco, Samsung unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, alongside the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23.

A video of the launch can be found here.

The event included a short film captured by an award-winning film director Ridley Scott entirely with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, in an effort to showcase the device’s enhanced camera capabilities.

Indeed, Samsung said that “with the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s range of advanced camera features, anyone can easily produce pro-grade content anytime, anywhere.”

As usual, the S23 Ultra is the no holds barred flagship phone, whereas the Galaxy S23/S23+ are more affordable handsets with a few omissions.

Overall the S23 Series includes enhanced 5000 mAh battery and improved cooling system to its camera performance and 41 percent faster GPU.

Samsung said the newly designed, 8-core CPU boosts the processing capabilities of the Galaxy S23 series by about 34 percent, which is ideal for multitasking. The optimised NPU architecture also uses an AI algorithm for an additional 49 percent boost, helping users capture stunning photos in low light.

Galaxy S23 and S23+

Samsung said the Galaxy S23 (6.1-inch, $799) and S23+ (6.6-inch, $999) stand out by “redefining the essential elements of a premium mobile experience.”

Camera wise these two handsets feature a new 50MP main camera and 12MP front camera, enhanced with Super HDR to capture more lifelike colours. It also offers the ability to “shoot epic photos and videos even in the dark with improved night-time photo and video functionality.”

Under the hood there is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, which Samsung says is the fastest and most powerful chipset ever in Galaxy. There is a battery capacity of 3,900mAh and 4,700mAh on the Galaxy S23 and S23+ respectively, increased by 200mAh each from the previous generation.

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Meanwhile the Galaxy S23 Ultra (6.8-inch, $1,199) integrates “the peak performance and productivity of the Note series with the groundbreaking photographic capabilities of the S series.”

Again Samsung touted its upgraded camera functionality for “vibrant photos, stand-out selfies and cinematic videos with less noise even in dark conditions with Nightography. Additionally, the new Adaptive Pixel 200MP sensor enables epic, high-resolution photography with class-leading detail for crisp, lifelike photos.”

Under the hood Samsung has touted the ultimate gaming experience on the go with fast and smooth mobile graphics. Heavy-duty games run with ease thanks to the exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy in collaboration with Qualcomm.

It features a 6.8-inch QHD+ display is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which offers efficient and long-lasting performance.

All three models come in four colours – Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender. All three are also covered in the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

All models are available for pre-order now, and should be available from 17 February.