Apple Delivers New iPhone 14…In Yellow

Apple has quietly launched a new colour option for the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus, as it seeks to kickstart flagging sales of its entry-level smartphones.

Apple announced that “a beautiful yellow joins the lineup” for the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. There are no new colour options for the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max.

The additional colour comes amid reports that Apple is encountering weak consumer demand for the base level iPhone 14, with consumers more focused on the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max.

Sales struggle?

Last October TrendForce provided an insight to the market reception of the recently released iPhone 14 portfolio, at a time when household bills are heading in the wrong direction, soaring inflation, and an economic downturn – all of which was a real test of consumer appetite for the new handsets.

TrendForce announced that iPhone 14 sales had been favourable but could not vanquish rising inflation, and noted that the market response to the iPhone 14 Plus has been “lukewarm, escalating Apple’s product adjustment process.”

It predicted at the time that Apple had lowered production of the iPhone 14, but increased production of the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max.

In January this year TrendForce revised downward its estimate of Apple’s iPhone 14 sales for 2022 to 78.1 million units.

Last month Apple posted its biggest revenue fall since 2019, and its first profit miss in seven years, as well as its first iPhone sales decline since 2020.

Hello yellow

In the face of weak consumer demand, Apple opted to a tried and trusted move – namely releasing a new colour.

Read also : Foxconn To Construct Factory In India – Report

It should be remembered that this time last year Apple released the green iPhone 13.

Apple said the new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, adds even more colour choices to the lineup this spring.

“People love their iPhone and rely on it every day for all that they do, and now there’s an exciting addition to the lineup with a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s VP of Worldwide Product Marketing.

“The extraordinary battery life, lightweight design, pro-level camera and video features, groundbreaking safety capabilities like Emergency SOS via satellite, and all iOS 16 has to offer make iPhone 14 a great option for anyone in the market for a new iPhone,” said Borchers.

Availability

The new Yellow shade joins the iPhone and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus’s existing colour schemes of Midnight (black), Starlight (white), Red, Blue, and Purple.

Apple last offered a Yellow colour option for the ‌iPhone‌ in 2019 with the ‌iPhone‌ 11.

In addition to the new colour, Apple added four new colours for the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus silicone cases, including Canary Yellow, Olive, Sky, and Iris.

The ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus in Yellow will be available for pre-order on Friday, 10 March, with availability starting on Tuesday, 14 March.