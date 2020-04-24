First ever video on YouTube was uploaded fifteen years ago this week, featuring co-founder Jawed Karim standing around at a zoo

YouTube has this week celebrated its fifteen anniversary of the first ever video uploaded to it – more than a year before Google acquired the video-streaming service.

Back in 23 April 2005, YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim uploaded YouTube’s first ever video entitled “Me at the zoo”. The video is 18 seconds long and shows Karim outside an elephant enclosure at a zoo.

The video can be found here, and so far has 90 million views.

YouTube anniversary

YouTube was founded by three former PayPal employees, namely Jawed Karim, Steve Chen and Chad Hurley back on 14 February 2005.

19 months later, the three men sold YouTube to Google in November 2006 for $1.65 billion (£1.33bn).

Following a reoganisation in November 2010, co-founder Chad Hurley stepped down as CEO of YouTube.

Under Google’s ownership, YouTube has become one of the world’s biggest streaming platforms, and it boasts more than 2 billion logged-in users each month, almost one third of the planet’s Internet population.

Indeed, YouTube says one billion hours of content is watched daily around the world.

