Samsung Sent Mysterious Alert To Users Overnight

Samsung admits it accidentally sent an alert to thousands of its devices worldwide in the early hours of Thursday morning

Samsung has admitted it unintentionally sent a message to thousands of devices, when it was carrying out ‘internal testing’.

The corporate slip up saw the alert being delivered to customers worldwide who had any device with Samsung’s Find My Mobile installed.

The electronics giant said the alert would not impact any phones or devices, and that only a ‘limited number’ of devices had received the alert.

Samsung alert

The alert had reportedly worried some users who were concerned their device had been hacked. Other complained that the alert, which had arrived during the early hours of Thursday morning, had woken them up.

The alert itself reads “1” with another “1” below it, and did nothing if a user clicked on it.

“This notification was confirmed as a message sent unintentionally during internal testing and there is no effect on your device,” Samsung UK tweeted.

“Samsung apologises for any inconvenience this may have caused to our customers and will work to prevent similar cases from occurring in the future,” it added.

It is understood that Samsung’s Find My Mobile service allows owners of Samsung devices to remotely locate or lock their smartphone or tablet.

Customers can also use the feature to back up data to the Samsung Cloud, as well as delete local data, and block access to Samsung Pay.

Samsung isn’t the first smartphone maker to send out notifications to a wide audience.

According to the Verge, last year OnePlus accidentally blasted its users with garbled text and Chinese characters in what turned out to be a failed internal test for a software update.

Last week Samsung had launched its brand new range of mobile devices that included its expected folding flip phone, as well as a new range of flagship 5G smartphones.

Quiz: Think you know all about Samsung?