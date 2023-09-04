Silicon In Focus Podcast: Smart Virtual Spaces
The convergence of VR and AR and the inception of the Metaverse could herald a new age of working collaborative virtual spaces all businesses could benefit from. But what are the challenges to and use cases for these spaces and do they have practical value for enterprises?
Ricardo Oliveira is the Associate Director at Murphy Geospatial.
Ricardo previously served as Chief Technical Officer leading the company’s innovation strategy. Ricardo works on building a client-centred culture of innovation, focusing on everything from employee training to acquiring new tools and technological strategies. Ricardo has been key to the delivery of several BIM projects across Ireland and supported Murphy Geospatial in the achievement of its BSI Kitemark.