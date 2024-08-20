X Closes Brazil Office Due To ‘Censorship’

Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, closes Brazil office due to ‘censorship orders’ by judge investigating ‘digital militias’

Social media platform X said it would close its operations in Brazil “effective immediately” due to “censorship orders” by a judge.

The platform said Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes threatened one of the company’s legal representatives with arrest if it did not comply with legal orders to remove content.

The company, formerly Twitter, published pictures of a document allegedly signed bo Moraes that said a daily fine of 20,000 reais ($3,653, £2,813) and an arrest warrant would be imposed on legal representative Rachel Nova Conceicao if the platform did not comply with content takedown orders.

“To protect the safety of our staff, we have made the decision to close our operation in Brazil, effective immediately,” X said in a statement.

‘Censorship’

Brazil’s Supreme Court declined to comment or to confirm or deny the authenticity of the document.

The X platform can still be used by people in Brazil, the company said.

Moraes has ordered X to block certain accounts that he has accused of spreading disinformation while he carries out an investigation into “digital militias” during the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro.

After X owner Elon Musk said he would reinstate the blocked accounts, Moraes ordered 100,000 reais fines per day for any account the company reactivated and said the company’s legal representatives in Brazil could be liable to penalties.

Moraes also began an investigation into Musk in April for obstruction of justice.

X said the responsibility for its office’s closure “lies solely with Alexandre de Moraes”.

“His actions are incompatible with democratic government,” the company added.

Musk said on X there is “no question that Moraes needs to leave”.

He said the decision to close the office was “difficult”.

Banned accounts

During Bolsonaro’s presidency Moraes opened investigations into some of the politician’s allies.

At a rally in July Bolsonaro spoke in favour of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who is actively supported by Musk.

A political action committee formed by Musk has spent tens of millions to support Trump’s campaign, according to federal documents, and Musk himself interviewed Trump live on X last week.

After Musk’s promise to reinstate the accounts of Bolsonaro allies, Bolsonaro posted a video of himself meeting with Musk in May 2022, writing, “@elonmusk is the myth of our liberty”.

Musk said in July he would move the headquarters of X and SpaceX from California to Texas due to a new California law related to transgender identity.

He later said the move was due to difficulty processing payments in the state.