Twitter is touting a new way to keep content creators active on the platform, amid multiple reports that Twitter traffic is tanking and its top users are posting less.

Twitter announced that it will be launching its ‘Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program’ that will provide eligible creators to get a share in ad revenue, as part of its “effort to help people earn a living directly on Twitter.”

But the move comes amid a host of bad developments for Twitter which has previously admitted drastically reduced advertising revenues. There are multiple reports that traffic on the platform is tanking, top content creators posting less, and the arrival of a credible Twitter rival in the form of Meta’s Thread app, which achieved 100 million sign-ups in just five days.

Ad revenue sharing

“Surprise! Today we launched our Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program,” Twitter tweeted.

“We’re expanding our creator monetization offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators,” it said. “This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue, starting in the replies to their posts. This is part of our effort to help people earn a living directly on Twitter.”

“We’re rolling out the program more broadly later this month and all eligible creators will be able to apply,” it said. “Go get yourself something nice!”

It seems that in order to eligible, content creators should be verified users with at least 5 million impressions on their posts in each of the last 3 months and have a Stripe payment account.

Twitter efforts

Twitter continues to try to draw more content creators to the platform.

Earlier this year, the company allowed users to offer paid subscription to their content on the platform, allowing publishers to charge users to access their articles.

Elon Musk has previously said Twitter will pass on the entire subscription revenue to creators in the first year excluding payment gateway charges.