Twitter Head Of France Departs, Says ‘It’s Over’

The head of Twitter in France has joined the company’s long list of departing executives and staff, saying in a tweet, “It’s over. Goodbye #twitterfrance.”

Damien Viel, who has held the role for about seven years, added, “Pride, honor and mission accomplished,” and also praised his team.

Viel, who confirmed separately that he is leaving the company, joins thousands of staff who have fired or quit since entrepreneur Elon Musk took over as proprietor in late October.

Staff exodus

Twitter’s Paris office had fewer than 50 staff before Musk’s arrival, according to Bloomberg. Viel declined to comment on the circumstances of his departure or the number of remaining staff in Paris.

Soon after taking the reins Musk announced layoffs affecting about 3,700 people, or roughly half Twitter’s previous staff, including most of its previous senior executive team.

He then told the remaining employees they should either opt into a “hardcore” work environment or quit and accept a severance package, prompting hundreds more to leave.

On Friday Musk reportedly asked the heads of ad sales and partnerships, Robin Wheeler and Maggie Suniewick, to agree to further staff cuts. The two refused and were fired, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.

C’est fini 🫡 Fierté, honneur et mission accomplie. Au revoir #twitterfrance 🇫🇷. Quelle aventure ! Quelle equipe ! Quelles rencontres ! Merci à tous pour ces 7 années incroyables et intenses💙. #workhardplayhard #OCaptainMyCaptain #LoveWhereYouWorked — damien viel (@damienviel) November 20, 2022

Advertiser pullout

Musk said late last week he was temporarily closing Twitter’s headquarters, which was scheduled to reopen on Monday, without specifying a reason.

Last week Paris-based fashion firm Balenciaga joined other companies including General Motors, Volkswagen, Pfizer and General Mills in suspending its Twitter advertising amidst uncertainty over how Musk plans to operate the site.

Musk over the weekend reinstated the banned accounts of former US prsident Donald Trump and US rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, showing that such questions are far from being resolved.