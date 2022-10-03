Prince of Wales Calls For Online Safety After Molly Russell Ruling

Prince William calls for online safety after coroner rules social media ‘likely’ to have played role in death of teenager Molly Russell

The Prince of Wales has commented that child safety should be a “prerequisite, not an afterthought” after a London coroner ruled that social media was “likely” to have played a role in the death of teenager Molly Russell in November 2017 when aged 14.

Senior coroner Andrew Walker said on Friday that Russell had died from “an act of self-harm whilst suffering from depression and the negative effects of online content“.

The ruling is likely to increase pressure on social media companies at a time when authorites around the world are seeking ways of making the internet safer for children and young people.

Social media pressure

The ruling also increases pressure on the UK government at a time when it is expected to water down already delayed online safety rules.

In a rare intervention, Prince William wrote on Twitter: “No parent should ever have to endure what Ian Russell and his family have been through,” referring to Russell’s father.

“They have been so incredibly brave. Online safety for our children and young people needs to be a prerequisite, not an afterthought.”

Following the hearing on Friday Ian Russell said, “It’s time to protect our innocent young people instead of allowing [social media] platforms to prioritise their profits by monetising the misery of children.”

Algorithms

The coroner noted that the algorithms of services such as Instagram and Pinterest had in some cases recommended self-harm content to Molly without her requesting it.

This had a spiralling effect that “contributed to her death in a more than minimal way”, Walker said.

The social media firms involved said they have modified the recommendation practices and content rules since 2017.

“This should send shockwaves through Silicon Valley – tech companies must expect to be held to account when they put the safety of children second to commercial decisions,” said NSPCC chief executive Sir Peter Wanless.

“The magnitude of this moment for children everywhere cannot be understated.”

‘Positive experience’

The coroner said he would write a report outlining his concerns and would write to Instagram and Facebook parent Meta and to the government and Ofcom.

Meta said the company was “committed to ensuring that Instagram is a positive experience for everyone, particularly teenagers”, adding it would “carefully consider the coroner’s full report when he provides it”.

Pinterest executive Judson Hoffman acknowledged to the court that “there was content that should have been removed that was not removed” at the time Molly was using it.

The government said it would use “the full force of the law” in its Online Safety Bill to make social media firms protect young people.