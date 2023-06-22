Two big name billionaires in the tech space have agreed to a cage fight, MMA style, as their two respective platforms potentially cross into each other’s territory.

Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted that he was “up for a cage fight” with Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, who soon afterwards accepted his challenge.

The fight challenge comes after it was revealed earlier this month that Meta Platforms is currently developing a standalone, text-based social network app (Threads) that could compete with Twitter.

Cage fight

The series of exchanges between Musk and Zuckerberg began earlier this week when Mario Nawfal, founder and CEO at International Blockchain Consulting, tweeted “META to Release ‘Twitter Rival’ Called THREADS.”

Musk responded to Nawfal by saying: “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment.”

I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be “sane”. Was worried there for a moment 😅. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

Another user cautioned Musk saying, “Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he (Mark Zuckerberg) does the ju jitsu now.”

39-year-old Zuckerberg reportedly trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and has recently won jiu-jitsu tournaments.

Musk then tweeted that “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol”.

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

Zuckerberg soon afterwards accepted his challenge when he posted on his Instragram account a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with the caption “send me location.”

Musk then tweeted in response to Zuckerberg with: “Vegas Octagon”, which is the fenced-in location that hosts Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bouts.

Musk then added “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.”

He also added, “I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids & throwing them in the air.”

I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

Will it happen?

The Verge confirmed that Zuckerberg is “serious about fighting Elon Musk and is now waiting on the details” if Musk decides to follow through.

“The story speaks for itself,” a Meta spokesperson told the Verge, referring to Zuckerberg’s Instagram story.

It is debatable whether this verbal jousting will lead to actual fisticuffs in real life, after Zuckerberg accepted Musk’s challenge.

Elon Musk is physically bigger than Mark Zuckerberg, so he has a size advantage and has previously talked about being in “real hard-core street fights” when he was growing up in South Africa. But he rarely works out.

Zuckerberg however is already winning Jiu-Jitsu tournaments and he claimed to have recently completed the tough “Murph Challenge” workout in just under 40 minutes.