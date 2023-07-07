Bluesky Surpasses One Million Downloads

Competition for Twitter has increased dramatically this week with the launch of Threads from Meta Platforms.

But other rival apps to Twitter exist, and one of the most talked about is Bluesky, backed by former Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey.

The Bluesky decentralised social network was officially made available in February this year, on the Apple iOS App Store. However it is only available as a private beta, meaning it can only be downloaded by people who had been invited to use it.

Bluesky downloads

Then in April the Android version of Bluesky was also made available for downloaded as a private beta on the Google Play Store.

Now mobile analytics company, data.ai, has reported that Bluesky has experienced a surge in new downloads since 30 June, with an estimated additional 300,000 downloads.

But it found that so far, Bluesky has hit one million downloads.

Bluesky has achieved this rapid growth as an invite-only app, noted data.ai, so an even greater audience could be captured when admission becomes public.

So far, consumers in the United Kingdom have been the 5th largest market for Bluesky’s growth.

The top five markets for Bluesky are:

United States accounts for about 40 percent of Bluesky installs to date.

Brazil (9.5 percent)

Japan (8.5 percent)

Thailand (7.5 percent)

United Kingdom (4.6percent)

Long way to go

However data.ai noted that while Bluesky was building to this point, Twitter added another 72 million first-time downloads of its mobile app, at an average of about 518,000 per day, compared to Bluesky’s close to 8,300.

And it should be remembered that all Twitter rival still have some way to go if they hope to match Twitter’s presence.

Twitter had 229 million monthly active users as of May 2022 – the last time it publicly disclosed such a figure.

Mastodon meanwhile has 1.7 million monthly active users according to its website.