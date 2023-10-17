Trolling Trump. Campaign for Joe Biden launch account on Donald Trump’s Truth Social, saying ‘converts welcome’

The campaign group for President Joe Biden has undertaken a challenging mission by creating a social media account on the platform of his bitter rival, Donald Trump.

According to the Associated Press, President Joe Biden ‘s 2024 campaign launched an account on Donald Trump ‘s Truth Social platform on Monday, attempting to poke online fun at the Republican candidate he could potentially face again in the US Presidential election in 2024.

Trump had been banned on almost all social networking platforms for a considerable time, for his role in inciting a mob of his supporters to storm the US Capitol building on Wednesday 6 January 2021, which resulted in the deaths of seven people (including one police officer who was beaten to death).

Trump’s platform

As Trump tried and failed to restore his online presence, he resorted to DIY approaches. After leaving office Trump launched a website to publish content ‘straight from the desk’ of the former president.

But after only one month of operation, Trump closed down that website.

Then in February 2022, Trump launched his much touted ‘Truth Social’ media venture.

In November 2022, Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk reinstated Trump’s account.

In August 2023 Trump returned briefly to Twitter to post his historic mugshot, after he was booked on 13 charges due to his efforts to reverse Georgia’s 2020 election results – charges that include racketeering, conspiracy, and soliciting a public official to violate their oath of office.

It was the fourth time that Trump has been arrested this year.

Trolling Trump

Now the Associated Press has launched the Biden campaign group has launched an account on Truth Social.

Under the handle @BidenHQ, the campaign reportedly posted: “Well. Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!”

It began its time on Truth Social by following just one account: Trump’s.

Biden’s campaign tweeted the move on X (aka Twitter), writing, “We just joined Truth Social, mostly because we thought it would be very funny.”

It even used a Fox news headline, and added “Follow us there for truths and retruths or whatever they call them.”

We just joined Truth Social, mostly because we thought it would be very funny. Follow us there for truths and retruths or whatever they call them: https://t.co/tKNFKcOsUE pic.twitter.com/Jofjex8kp9 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) October 16, 2023

A senior campaign aide told the Associated Press that their joining might make Truth Social a little fun.

Former President Donald Trump has built a commanding early lead in the Republican primary, despite being indicted in four separate cases and facing 91 criminal charges.