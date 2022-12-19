Trump Digital Trading Cards Quickly Sell Out

The collection of digital trading cards launched by former US president Donald Trump has sold out, with prices for the items more than doubling.

Trump was widely ridiculed for launching the offer last week, after promising a “major announcement” that most assumed would relate to his third bid for the presidency.

The critics included Republicans and Trump supporters, with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon saying on his podcast, “I can’t do this anymore.”

“Whoever told Trump to do this should be fired,” Keith and Kevin Hodge, two Trump-supporting comedians, wrote on Twitter.

‘Con artist’

“Feel like I woke up at 3 a.m. and infomercials were on TV,” they added.

The New York Post, a former cheerleader for the ex-president, called the ex-president a “con artist” in an editorial on Thursday for launching the cards.

Trump, the 45th US president, promoted the “limited edition cards featur[ing] amazing ART of my Life & Career”, saying they were “very much like a baseball card but hopefully much more exciting”.

They show Trump as a superhero, an astronaut, a cowboy, playing golf, or surrounded by floating gold bars, amongst other images.

Price spike

They were offered in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a digital certificate of ownership that has no tangible form.

Roughly 1,000 of the 45,000 cards offered had only one NFT per image, while some had as many as 20 NFTs associated with a single image.

The cards, initially offered for $99 (£81), sold out in less than a day, raising roughly $4.5 million, but are now available on the secondary market, according to OpenSea, the NFT marketplace offering them.

As of Monday morning the floor price fo rthe cards had risen to 0.19 Ether tokens, or $225, more than double their mint price.