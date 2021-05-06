Former US President Donald Trump lashes out at Facebook and other tech firms that have banned him from their respective platforms

The former President of the United States, Donald Trump, has lashed out at Facebook and other social networking platforms over his continued ban from their services.

Facebook’s Oversight Board on Wednesday ruled that Mark Zuckerberg’s firm can keep suspending Donald Trump on Facebook and Instagram, reaffirming the platform’s decision to implement an ‘indefinite’ ban of the former US President in January this year.

However, the board said Facebook must review the decision within six months, and it did object to the social network making the suspension indefinite.

Angry Trump

But Trump has not taken kindly to the decision, and on Thursday lashed out at tech firms, calling the bans a “total disgrace and an embarrassment to our country”.

This week Donald Trump had launched a website to publish content ‘straight from the desk’ of the former president of the United States.

The new ‘communications’ website, found here, essentially publishes Trump’s thoughts on daily issues, much like he did on Twitter.

And on Thursday he used the new website to publish his response to the Facebook ban and Oversight Board decision.

“What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our Country,” Trump wrote. “Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before.” “The People of our Country will not stand for it!” he added. “These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process.”

Trump ban

Donald Trump was widely condemned for his role in inciting a mob of his supporters to storm the US Capitol building on Wednesday 6 January, which resulted in the deaths of five people (including one police officer who was beaten to death).

In the immediate aftermath, Facebook banned Trump for 24 hours, but as the full scale of the attempted insurrection became clear, it then suspended his accounts indefinitely.

YouTube and Twitter also initially banned Trump for a limited period of time, but Twitter then opted to permanently ban Trump from its platform.

YouTube also suspended Trump’s account indefinitely.