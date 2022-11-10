Twitter continues to haemorrhage staff – some their own decision, and most as a result of Elon Musk’s brutal culling of 50 percent of its workforce.

Two more senior executives this week confirmed their resignation from Twitter including its information security chief, as well as its senior VP of finance – the most senior business executive in Twitter after the CFO.

It comes after a chaotic couple of weeks in charge at Twitter for Elon Musk, that has seen a huge number of changes including the ending of its remote working practices.

Executive exodus

Just after he closed the deal late last month, Musk fired a number of top Twitter executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal policy, trust and safety.

Both Agrawal and Segal were still in Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters when the deal closed and the two men were reportedly escorted out of the building.

Twitter’s general counsel Sean Edgett was also let go.

Musk also dissolved Twitter’s board of directors, and last week Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Sarah Personette confirmed she had resigned, just a day after tweeting she had had a great discussion with Elon Musk.

Personette was Twitter’s chief customer officer and ad boss, and her resignation added to advertisers’ uncertainty over how the social media company will change under Musk’s rule.

Other Twitter executives have also resigned as well.

Chief People and Diversity Officer Dalana Brand tweeted last week that she had resigned.

General manager for core technologies Nick Caldwell confirmed his departure on Twitter, changing his profile bio to “former Twitter exec”.

And chief marketing officer Leslie Berland, as well as Twitter’s head of product Jay Sullivan, and its vice president of global sales, Jean-Philippe Maheu, have also left the platform.

New resignations

Now this week at least two more senior executives at Twitter have resigned from the platform.

Twitter’s information security chief Lea Kissner is leaving the company, Kissner said in a tweet.

I’ve made the hard decision to leave Twitter. I’ve had the opportunity to work with amazing people and I’m so proud of the privacy, security, and IT teams and the work we’ve done. Read also : Meta To Axe More Than 11,000 Staff I’m looking forward to figuring out what’s next, starting with my reviews for @USENIXSecurity 😁 — Lea Kissner (@LeaKissner) November 10, 2022

Earlier this week Julianna Hayes, ex-SVP Finance at Twitter, also announced that she had resigned.

Life update! Yesterday I resigned from Twitter. My 10+ years there were the most rewarding of my life. I am eternally grateful for my fellow Tweeps, and most especially, my very special team. You are all my favorite. ❤️❤️❤️ #LoveWhereYouWorked — Julianna Hayes (@Julianna) November 9, 2022