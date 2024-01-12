Al Gore Steps Down From Apple Board, Due To Age

Former Vice President of the United States, Al Gore, steps down from Apple board, because he is now 75 years old

A long-serving Apple board member has stepped down because he is now too old to continue to serve at the technology giant.

Al Gore, the former US vice president (under Bill Clinton) and climate activist, is stepping down this year from Apple’s Board of Directors as he is too old to be renominated.

Another board remember, James Bell (former CFO at Boeing), is also set to retire.

Al Gore had served on the Apple board since 2003, whereas James Bell served since 2015. Both men are stepping down for age reasons, as the Apple board has a long-standing policy that directors generally may not stand for reelection after reaching the age of 75.

Board of directors

Back in 2011, Al Gore accidentally revealed the iPhone 5 release was coming out the next month – before Apple had officially announced it.

The slip came when Al Gore told a conference audience 12 years ago about “new iPhones coming out next month”.

Despite this slip, Apple’s management has made clear its gratitude to both men for their service on the board.

“We’re deeply grateful to Al and James for their many years of service to Apple – their insights, energy, and values have made us a stronger company in so many ways,” said CEO Tim Cook. “For more than 20 years, Al has contributed an incredible amount to our work – from his unconditional support for protecting our users’ privacy, to his incomparable knowledge of environment and climate issues,” said Cook. “James’s dedication has been extraordinary, and we’re thankful for the important perspectives and deep expertise he’s offered on audit, finance, and so much more over the years,” Cook added.

Dr Wanda Austin

In their place, the iPhone maker announced that it nominated Wanda Austin, the former president and CEO of The Aerospace Corporation, for election to Apple’s board.

Apple said that as president and CEO of The Aerospace Corporation, Dr. Austin led an organisation dedicated to supporting the US space program and expanding opportunities for future exploration. She was the first woman and the first African American to hold the position.

“Wanda has spent decades advancing technology on behalf of humanity, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to Apple’s board of directors,” said Cook. “She’s an extraordinary leader, and her invaluable experience and expertise will support our mission of leaving the world better than we found it.” “Like Apple, I’ve always believed in the power of innovation to improve lives, support human potential, and shape a better future,” said Dr. Austin. “I’m honoured to join Apple’s board of directors, and I look forward to being part of a company that’s always creating new ways to empower people all over the world.”