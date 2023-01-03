CES 2023: German Bionic Shows Upgraded Exoskeleton

Augsburg-based exoskeleton maker German Bionic has said it plans to demonstrate two new AI-powered models at the CES 2023 consumer electronics expo, which it says can reduce worker injuries and help companies deal with labour shortages.

Artificial intelligence is a key theme at this year’s show, the first full-scale event since 2020, after CES went virtual in 2021 and staged a far smaller hybrid version last year.

The new Apogee exoskeleton is lighter and more comfortable than previous models such as the Cray X, while the new Smart SafetyVest offers ergonomic monitoring and alerts for workers, German Bionic said.

Lift assistance

The Cray X is already used in a variety of industries to protect workers carrying out heavy-lifting tasks, including logistics firms such as DPD, airports and retailers such as UK electronics chain Currys.

The Apogee provides up to 66 lbs (30 kg) of support for the lower back per lifting movement and reduces fatigue with active walking assistance, the company said.

It said the device is aimed at industries that involve frequent lifting and carrying such as logistics, construction and the care sector.

AI process analytics

The Smart SafetyVest monitors the wearer’s movements and uses AI to deliver data-based, personalised insights, assessments and recommended actions, while pinpointing ergonomic risks and opportunities to reduce fatigue and injuries.

Both devices rely on the new German Bionic IO cloud-based data platform to carry out analytics and discover risks, trends and process optimisations.

German Bionic chief product officer Norma Steller said the devices can “provide the right support for just about any company or work environment where manual work is performed”.