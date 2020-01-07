CES 2020: Intel Shows Off Folding Computer Panel

Intel concept of a laptop-like computer created from a single folding screen, plus impressive self-driving Mobileye demonstation using camera-only tech

Chipmaker Intel has used the CES consumer electronics show in Las Vegas to reveal a concept platform for a large folding screen computer.

Intel calls its concept the ‘Horseshoe Bend’, and the prototype is intended to provide a glimpse of what a folding PC could look like in the future.

The Intel device came after PC maker Lenovo also announced the ThinkPad X1 Fold, a 13-inch tablet PC with a folding OLED screen and an Intel processor.

Horseshoe Bend

Unlike the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, Intel’s Horseshoe Bend is a much bigger OLED display form factor.

Based on Intel’s upcoming Tiger Lake mobile processors, the design is similar in size to a 12-inch laptop with a folding touchscreen display that can be opened up to more than 17 inches.

Intel did not provide much other detail about the device and was reportedly reluctant to allow members of the press to fold the device.

That said, according to the Verge, the OLED display is 4:3 and 17.3 inches diagonal when unfolded, which means it feels much closer to a traditional laptop size when a user folds it at an angle and uses it on a desk.

There’s also a Surface-style kickstand so people can make use of the full display size when paired with a wireless keyboard.

Horseshoe Bend is reportedly built around Intel’s new 10nm Tiger Lake architecture, which is set to appear in laptops sometime this year.

The Horseshoe Bend prototype apparently runs the regular Windows 10 operating system, but Intel told the Verge it expects Microsoft’s upcoming Windows 10X to be a good fit for the category later on.

Camera-only, self-driving car

In other Intel developments at the CES show, CEO Bob Swan at a news conference detailed developments at its Mobileye business, including a demonstration of its self-driving car navigating traffic.

This was filmed in ‘challenging’ driving conditions in Jerusalem using camera-only technology (the car has no radar and no lidars).

A Youtube video of the demo can be found here.

The drive demonstrated Mobileye’s approach to deliver safe mobility by using a combination of artificial intelligence, computer vision, the regulatory science model of RSS and redundancy through independent sensing systems.

