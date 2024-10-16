UK government considers whether to require a common charging cable for devices, mirroring EU law that took 13 years to implement

The UK government is considering whether to follow the European Union and require a common charging cable for new electronic devices.

The government launched a “call for evidence”, in which it is “inviting views on the introduction across the UK of a common charger for mobile phones and other portable electrical and electronic devices.”

Interested parties have until midnight on 4 December 2024 to submit their feedback.

Common cable

The issue of using the same type of charging cable was a long-winded affair for the European Union, and took 13 years to finally pass a law on it in October 2022.

That EU law comes into force in December 2024 for smartphones, cameras, headphones etc (and from 28 April 2026 the obligation will extend to laptops).

Following the EU’s law, many devices currently use USB-C charging cables, although some still utilise other cables such as micro-USB.

Apple was notable in its resistance to the EU’s common charging initiative, and only dropped its lightning port in favour of USB-C with the iPhone 15, released in September 2023.

Apple’s lightning connector had been introduced back in September 2012 (with the iPhone 5) to save space on its previous 30 pin connector design.

Call for evidence

The UK government in its call for evidence, said it will “consider that it would potentially help businesses and deliver consumer and environmental benefits if we were to introduce standardised requirements for chargers, similar to the Common Charger Directive, across the whole UK.”

“We are seeking views from manufacturers, importers, distributors, and trade associations as to whether it would be helpful to do so and, if so, whether this should be based on USB-C – as adopted by the EU,” the UK said.

“We also want to hear about the issues and practicalities a similar approach may involve,” it said.

The government cited the recent developments in wired charging technologies and evolving international standards, which it said provides potential opportunities to reduce electronic waste and benefit consumers through enabling the adoption of a standardised charger for smartphones and similar devices.

The government said it also seeking feedback on the potential costs and benefits of a common charging cable, and the issues and practicalities of the ‘common charging’ requirements.

EU standard

This issue of a universal (or common) charger in the EU had taken 13 years to deliver, despite the majority of smartphone manufacturers (including Apple) adopting the voluntary Micro-USB standard back in 2009.

The final micro-USB design charger was officially agreed in 2010 with ten mobile phone makers including Apple, Samsung, Huawei and Nokia (remember them?), so that they could standardise their chargers for new models of smartphones coming into the market in 2011.

But that ambition and timeframe was never achieved, and in 2014 the European Parliament gave its formal support for an universal charger for smartphones, tablets and other portable electronics.

Apple however had already introduced its 8 pin Lightning connector in September 2012, and it took advantage of a loophole in the European Union 2010 agreement (it was only a voluntary memorandum of understanding) to carry on using its Lightning connector.

In September 2021 the European Commission had presented its draft legislation for a common charging port, and in April 2022 the European Parliament’s Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee backed the proposal for a common (or universal) charger.

Apple however had warned that the universal charger would hurt innovation and create a mountain of electronics waste.

But after the EU decision, Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing reluctantly told a conference, “obviously we’ll have to comply.”