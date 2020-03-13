Scale of the Coronavirus pandemic revealed as BT chief executive Philip Jansen is struck down with virus

The head of BT Philip Jansen has been confirmed as being diagnosed with Covid-19 (Coronavirus) and has gone into self-isolation.

BT confirmed the news just days after its CEO met with fellow bosses of Vodafone UK, Three, O2, at a meeting organised by the UK government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

The Guardian says it is first publicly confirmed case of a FTSE 100 boss being infected with Coronavirus.

BT statement

BT said that following Jansen’s diagnosis, it has worked “closely with Public Health England to undertake a full deep clean of relevant parts of its Group headquarters and will ensure those employees who have had contact with Philip are appropriately advised.”

“Having felt slightly unwell I decided as a precaution to be tested,” Philip Jansen said: “As soon as the test results were known I isolated myself at home.”

“I’ve met several industry partners this week so felt it was the responsible thing to do to alert them to this fact as soon as I could,” he added.

“Given my symptoms seem relatively mild, I will continue to lead BT but work with my team remotely over the coming week,” said 53 year-old Jansen. “There will be no disruption to the business.”

Jansen’s diagnosis came after Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, advised that all people with a fever or a new, persistent cough to stay at home for seven days.

The World Health Organisation earlier this week declared the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) a pandemic (it has previously been classified as an outbreak).

There has been 5,080 deaths attributed to the virus, with 138,152 cases worldwide as of Friday 13 March 2020.

It has also just been reported that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in isolation after his wife Sophie tested positive for the virus.