Nvidia’s Huang Signals Vietnam AI Expansion

Nvidia plans to create local base in VIetnam as country seeks to build out local semiconductor, AI industries

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang said he sees Vietnam as a potential second home for the graphics processing and artificial intelligence (AI) chip leader and plans to open a base in the country, Vietnamese media reported.

Speaking at a Hanoi semiconductor and artificial intelligence conference hosted by the Vietnam government on Monday Huang said the company planned to open a local design centre next year, news website VnExpress reported.

On his first visit to Vietnam Huang said Nvidia would deepen relationships with local partners including Viettel, FPT, Vingroup and VNG as it aims to support the country’s AI training and infrastructure ambitions, according to Reuters.

“Vietnam is already our partner as we have millions of clients here,” he said.

Strategic partnership

Following a meeting with prime minister Phan Minh Chinh Huang said the base would aim to attract talent from around the world and contribute to Vietnam’s chip ecosystem and digitalisation, according to a government statement.

The White House recently announced a strategic partnership with Vietnam focusing on technological and semiconductor advancements, including new chip partnership and workforce development programmes in the country.

Chinh met with Semiconductor Industry Association chief executive John Neuffer and other US chip leaders in Hanoi, according to a government statement.

Nvidia has already invested $250 million (£200m) in Vietnam and has worked with leading local tech companies to deploy AI in the cloud, automotive and healthcare industries, according to a White House document.

China tensions

Vietnam is a base for several large chip assembly plants including Intel’s biggest worldwide and the country is currently trying to expand into chip design and manufacture amidst trade tensions between the US and China that are creating opportunities for other countries in the region.

Huang last week met with Japan prime minister Fumio Kishida and said Nvidia aimed to build a network of AI chip plants in the country.