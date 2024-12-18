Silicon UK: AI for Your Business Podcast: Enhancing Your Workforce with AI

Welcome to Silicon UK: AI for Your Business Podcast. Today, we explore how AI can enhance workforce productivity and decision-making, balance human roles with automation, and transform workplace culture. Ash Gawthorp, Chief Academy Officer at Ten10, shares insights on integration, ethical challenges, training, and maximizing ROI from AI-driven enhancements.

In today’s episode, we delve into one of the most transformative forces shaping the modern workplace—artificial intelligence. AI isn’t just a buzzword; it’s a powerful tool for enhancing workforce productivity, improving decision-making, and reimagining business processes. But how can companies harness its potential effectively, ensuring a balance between innovation and human-centric values?

Joining us is Ash Gawthorp, Chief Academy Officer at Ten10, a leader in cutting-edge workforce training and AI-driven transformation. Together, we’ll explore practical strategies for integrating AI into existing business processes, identifying tasks suitable for automation, and complementing rather than replacing human workers. Ash will also share insights on the challenges businesses face when implementing AI, from ethical considerations to resource constraints, and how SMEs can level the playing field.

We’ll discuss how AI can not only enhance efficiency but also improve employee engagement, job satisfaction, and workplace culture. Finally, we’ll address the critical role of training and reskilling in preparing your workforce for this AI-powered future and explore how businesses can measure the ROI of their AI investments. Tune in for actionable insights and expert guidance to drive your AI journey forward!





Ash Gawthorp, Chief Academy Officer at Ten10.

Ash has been responsible for the Ten10 Tech Academy since its inception in 2013. Ash is passionate about giving people the opportunity to start and develop a career in technology, irrespective of their background.