Welcome to Silicon In Focus Podcast: Tech in 2025. In this episode, we’re looking ahead to the near future to explore the technologies set to shape industries, workplaces, and everyday life by 2025. Joining us is Steven Webb, UK Chief Technology & Innovation Officer at Capgemini UK, a leader in driving digital transformation and innovation strategies.

Tune in as Steven shares his expert perspective on the challenges and opportunities that await us in 2025 and beyond. Get ready to explore the tech that will define the next era!









Steven Webb, UK Chief Technology & Innovation Officer at Capgemini UK.

Steven is the UK Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Capgemini and part of the UK leadership team. He leads Capgemini’s technology, innovation and ecosystem capabilities, with a focus on scaling innovation to solve key business challenges.

