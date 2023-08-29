OpenAI Launches ChatGPT For Large Businesses

Microsoft-backed OpenAI launches ChatGPT Enterprise, adding security and speed as it reassures firms over data privacy

Microsoft-backed OpenAI has launched a version of ChatGPT tailored for large business customers, as it begins a quest for revenues to support the hugely popular generative AI tool.

The company has been developing ChatGPT Enterprise for several months with more than 20 early testers across varied sizes and industries, including Block, Canva, Carlyle and Estee Lauder Companies, OpenAI said.

The offering includes access to the GPT-4 model with no usage caps and is up to twice as fast as previous versions.

OpenAI chief operating officer Brad Lightcap said pricing wouldn’t be publicly announced, and would vary depending on a company’s size and how they planned to use the chatbot.

Improved security

The firm has said more than 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies already have teams actively using the consumer-focused, free version of ChatGPT – although a number of companies, including Amazon, Apple and JPMorgan Chase & Co have banned staff from using the tool, partly over data security risks.

The new version aims to address such concerns with improved security, meaning users will be able to enter corporate data to customise the chatbot for their particular firm and industry.

Companies and regulators have expressed concern over the way chatbots such as ChatGPT use the information users enter to further train the underlying language model, with user-entered data potentially appearing in output offered to other users.

The enterprise version of ChatGPT will not be trained on business data or conversations, and models will not learn from from usage, the firm said in a blog post.

Encryption

Conversation data will be encrypted in transit and at rest, the firm added.

Lightcap said OpenAI does, however, log aggregate data on how the tool is used, including performance metadata.

He said the company is planning a Business version of ChatGPT for smaller teams, but didn’t indicate when this would be offered.

Microsoft invested $10 billion (£8bn) in OpenAI in January, and the firm reportedly raised an additional $300m in an April share sale at a valuation of between $27bn and $29bn with investments from firms including Sequoia Capital and Andreessen Horowitz.