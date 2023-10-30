G7 Nations Agree To Voluntary AI Guidelines

G7 nations set to agree to voluntary guidelines on artificial intelligence (AI) as countries continue to work on regulation

The Group of Seven (G7) nations reportedly plans later on Monday to agree to a voluntary code of conduct for advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems, as governments seek ways of mitigating the potentially harmful effects of the rapidly deploying technology.

The voluntary code of conduct is the result of a diplomatic process called the “Hiroshima AI process” that the G7 economies of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States, as well as the European Union, began in May.

It seeks to set broad guidelines for the way countries govern the technology and deal with privacy and security risks, according to a G7 document detailed in multiple media reports.

An 11-point code laid out in the document aims to promote “safe, secure, and trustworthy AI worldwide” and to provide voluntary guidance for the development of the most advanced AI systems, “including the most advanced foundation models and generative AI systems”, it states, Reuters reported.

‘Benefits and risks’

The code is intended to “help seize the benefits and address the risks and challenges brought by these technologies”, the document states.

Companies are advised to take measures to identify, evaluate and mitigate risks and address incidents and patterns of AI misuse.

The code also includes advice that firms should post public reports on their products’ capabilities, limitations and their use and misuse and to invest in security controls.

The EU was a key driving force behind the code and has taken a lead on regulating AI with its AI Act.

International summit

EU digital chief Vera Jourova told an internet governance forum in Kyoto, Japan earlier this month that a Code of Conduct would be a strong basis for ensuring safety and would act as a bridge until regulation was in place more broadly.

The UK is this week hosting an international summit on AI in another effort to address the technology’s potentially harmful side-effects.