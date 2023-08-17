Younger employees in particular fear their jobs are at risk due to the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), Corndel finds

New research from strategic skills provider Corndel has revealed the flip side of artificial intelligence (AI), with staff increasingly worried about its impact on their job security.

Indeed Corndel’s ‘Better Decisions, Realised Report‘ revealed the extent to which employees fear that AI will take all or part of their job, with younger workers particularly worried.

In June recruitment specialist Totaljobs had suggested AI will fundamentally change the workplace in the UK, as well as the recruitment process.

Meanwhile BT recently said it will cut 55,000 jobs by 2030, and that a fifth of the roles will be replaced by AI.

Job worries

Corndel’s research surveyed 300 UK adults who work as senior data leaders, as well 1,500 UK adults who work with data tasks.

It revealed the extent to which employees fear that Artificial Intelligence will take all or part of their job.

Its research found that 61 percent of respondents believe this new technology will take at least 25 percent of their role by 2023, with 38 percent of the 18-34 year olds fearing that AI will take at least 50 percent of their job in the next ten years.

It also found that 92 percent of employees working with data think there is a skills gap in their workplace and over ⅘ of employees (82 percent) have had no training in AI use.

This number rises to 96 percent of those over 55-years-old, reflecting a neglect of data skills in the UK that are highlighted in the Corndel report.

Indeed, nearly half of senior decision-makers believe that a lack of data skills is holding back their business transformation.

Corndel’s Better Decisions, Realised Report uncovers how four in ten employees (44 percent) believe lack of time allocated for learning and skills development is a major challenge in keeping up with evolving data skills and knowledge in their organisation.

Data analysis

“Our research shows that many UK organisations are struggling to embed the data skills needed to fuel growth and drive performance,” said James Kelly, CEO and co-founder of Corndel. “Nearly a third of employees who work with data say they aren’t confident in understanding, analysing and drawing insights from data, which is a major concern in today’s business environment. “Concerningly 82 percent of employees have not had training in data, tech or any AI-based tools. This proportion rises to 96 percent for older workers over 55, which is a red flag for productivity and labour market participation,” said Kelly. “Younger employees are already acknowledging the risks of being left behind by technology, which is shown in the large number of 18-34 year olds who think their jobs are at risk from AI,” said Kelly. “Only by implementing continuous skills development programmes to support lifetime learning among employees, as well as investing in technology and data infrastructure, can organisations empower their employees to leverage tech and data knowledgeably, confidently and effectively, to fuel transformative change and drive successful performance.”