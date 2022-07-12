Elon Musk “knowingly” breached the acquisition agreement Twitter says, as it fires back at the world’s richest man and former suitor

Twitter continues to hit back at Elon Musk, after he walked away from his $44 billion (£36bn) offer to purchase the platform.

The firm in a letter sent to Musk and filed with the SEC, insisted that he “knowingly” breached an agreement to buy Twitter.

Elon Musk has already responded to Twitter’s insistence that it will ‘enforce’ the deal, with a series of memes in which he openly mocked Twitter’s legal warnings.

Twitter letter

“Mr. Musk’s and the other Musk Parties’ purported termination is invalid and wrongful, and it constitutes a repudiation of their obligations under the Agreement,” the platform wrote. “Contrary to the assertions in your letter, Twitter has breached none of its obligations under the Agreement, and Twitter has not suffered and is not likely to suffer a Company Material Adverse Effect.”

Musk said he was walking away because Twitter fired high-ranking executives and one-third of the talent acquisition team, breaching Twitter’s obligation to “preserve substantially intact the material components of its current business organisation.”

He also cited the unknown number of fake accounts and bots.

But Twitter is having none of it.

“The purported termination is invalid for the independent reason that Mr. Musk and the other Musk Parties have knowingly, intentionally, willfully, and materially breached the Agreement, including but not limited to Sections 6.3, 6.8, and 6.10 thereof,” the platform’s legal team stated. “The Agreement is not terminated, the Bank Debt Commitment Letter and the Equity Commitment Letter remain in effect, and Twitter demands that Mr. Musk and the other Musk Parties comply with their obligations under the Agreement, including their obligations to use their respective reasonable best efforts to consummate and make effective the transactions contemplated by the Agreement (including by taking all steps necessary to obtain a favourable outcome under the United Kingdom’s National Security and Investment Act 2021), the Bank Debt Commitment Letter, and the Equity Commitment Letter,” it said. “As it has done, Twitter will continue to provide information reasonably requested by Mr. Musk under the Agreement and to diligently take all measures required to close the transaction,” the platform said. “Twitter reserves all contractual, legal, and other rights, including its right to specifically enforce the Musk Parties’ obligations under the Agreement.”

It is clear this matter is heading to the courts, people familiar with the matter told Reuters that Twitter is planning to file a lawsuit early this week in Delaware.

Share warning

Twitter’s shares ended down 11.3 percent at $32.65, a 40 percent discount to Musk’s $54.20 bid and the biggest daily percentage drop in more than 14 months.

