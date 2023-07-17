Microsoft Moves To Block FTC Activision Appeal

Microsoft has urged a US appeals court to reject the US commerce regulator’s request for an injunction stopping it from buying game maker Activision Blizzard, asking the court to reject what it called the Federal Trade Commission’s “litigation gamesmanship”.

In a filing late on Friday Microsoft argued to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals that the FTC had no grounds to request an injunction while its broader appeal is considered.

“The Court should not mistake the FTC’s litigation gamesmanship for an emergency meriting this Court’s deviation from the ordinary appellate process,” Microsoft wrote.

The regulator asked the appeals court for the injunction on Thursday after the request was rejected by Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley of the US District Court for the Northern District of California in San Francisco earlier last week.

Emergency injunction

Microsoft argued the FTC was wrong to claim errors in Corley’s ruling.

“The district court’s consideration of the FTC’s primary claim at trial shows that the court did not misapply the law,” the company wrote.

The FTC first sued to block the $69 billion (£53bn) deal last December, but filed for an emergency injunction last month ahead of an 18 July completion date agreed between the two firms.

The agency argued the deal would distort the gaming market and would harm competitors and gamers, but Corley ruled the FTC hadn’t shown its challenge was likely to prevail.

‘Weak case’

“The District Court’s ruling makes crystal clear that this acquisition is good for both competition and consumers,” said Microsoft president Brad Smith in a statement at the time.

He added that the FTC was pursuing a “what has become a demonstrably weak case”.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had also moved to block the deal, but after Corley’s ruling reopened negotiations with Microsoft.

On Friday the CMA pushed back its deadline for coming to a decision by six weeks to 29 August, saying it needed more time to review submissions from Microsoft.