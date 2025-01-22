Government replaces chairman of the competition watchdog with former Amazon boss, amid Labour’s “growth” drive in UK

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has had its chairman replaced by the UK government, amid its push for growth.

The government announced that Marcus Bokkerink will step down after leading CMA since 2022, and has been replaced by interim CMA Chair Doug Gurr – a former country manager of Amazon UK and President of Amazon China.

Sky News noted that Marcus Bokkerink was effectively ousted by the Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, despite embattled Chancellor Rachel Reeves saying he had “resigned” so a new chair could be found in line with the government’s new strategic direction.

Growth drive

The Labour Government has focused on growth after Chancellor Rachel Reeves revealed her deeply unpopular budget last October that announced record tax increases for British citizens and businesses.

Since then, the Labour government repeatedly said growing the economy is their number one priority, and it has been critical of regulation.

Indeed, the UK prime minister Kier Starmer recently said the government is aiming to make the country an AI “superpower” with a pro-innovation approach to regulation.

Sky News noted that Prime Minister, along with Ms Reeves and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds had written to watchdogs including the CMA, Ofgem, and Ofwat on Christmas Eve telling them to remove barriers to economic growth.

Short term expediency

Meanwhile the BBC reported that CMA officials had failed to convince the government it was sufficiently focused on growth.

The CMA’s chief executive Sarah Cardell and other regulators reportedly met with Chancellor Reeves last week to deliver their ideas on how to stimulate growth, but it was understood that the submission from the CMA was thought to be underwhelming.

Matters were not helped when the former CMA chair Bokkerink in a statement bluntly warned against competition authorities becoming “vulnerable to short term expediency or vested interests”.

He reportedly said that his approach at the CMA was designed to promote growth through fair and effective competition by ensuring consumers and businesses had choice and “businesses large and small being free to compete, innovate and have a fair shot at succeeding based on merit…on a level playing field.”

Bokkerink replaced

So now the Labour government has replaced Bokkerink.

“In a bid to boost growth and support the economy, Doug Gurr has today [21st January 2025] been appointed as interim Chair of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA),” said the government.

The government said the decision comes off the back of a meeting of the country’s leading regulators with the Business Secretary and the Chancellor, who were asked to tear down the barriers hindering business and refocus their efforts on promoting growth.

“The CMA plays a vital role in supporting consumers across the UK, and I want to thank Marcus Bokkerink for his leadership of the Board since 2022,” said Jonathan Reynolds. “I’m pleased to welcome Doug as interim Chair who will oversee the CMA while we recruit for a permanent position, supporting the leadership of CEO Sarah Cardell.” “I am honoured to be asked to Chair the CMA at this crucial time,” added Doug Gurr. “I look forward to working with the strong leadership team to help deliver business investment and economic growth in a framework of effective competition and consumer protection.”

Earlier this week a PwC survey in its 28th annual global CEO survey ranked the United Kingdom as the second most as most attractive country for investment (surpassing Germany, China and India), but behind the United States.

However it is not clear how much that ranking was because of the policies of the previous Conservative government.