“Everything must go” it seems at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters, as Elon Musk puts office furniture, as well as fixtures and fittings from the building up for online auction.

After laying off more than half of Twitter’s workforce, and implementing a “hardcore” work environment that has seen staff sleeping at the office, Elon Musk has decided that many of the fixtures and fittings at the San Francisco HQ are now surplus to requirements.

Items appearing on the online auction include high-end espresso machines, a statue of it’s famous bird logo, as well as a neon sign of the company’s corporate bird logo.

Twitter items

Other items being sold off include a 6ft planter in the shape of an @ symbol; a pair of Herman Miller coffee tables; kitchen appliances such as high-end La Marzocco espresso machines; a fizzy drink fountain; kegerators (a refrigerator designed to store and dispense kegs); drawers; printers; designer sofas; soundproof conference booths; Apple computers and monitors; Google tablets; and of course hundreds of Knoll “task chairs” for staff no longer employed at the platform.

The Twitter items up for sale are available for viewing on the website of Heritage Global Partners, which is conducting the auction.

The collection of items for sale comes as Twitter CEO Elon Musk seeks to drastically cut costs, amid a revenue crisis, as many companies have halted their advertising campaigns with the platform.

Research firm Pathmatics has previously noted that about 70 percent of Twitter’s top 100 advertising clients were not spending on the platform as of mid-December.

Earlier this week it was reported that Twitter is offering free ad space to brands that will advertise on its platform.

Twitter is said to be touting free ad space by offering to match advertisers’ ad spending up to $250,000.

Cost cutting

Elon Musk warned in November that Twitter had seen a “massive drop in revenue” following the departure of many advertisers.

Musk also warned the firm could go bankrupt, and the platform has reportedly has fallen behind on office rent payments.

Indeed a landlord in San Francisco has recently sued Twitter over failing to pay rent on its headquarters in the city.

Twitter has also been sued for failing to pay for two charter flights.