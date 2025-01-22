Silicon UK AI For Your Business Podcast: Is 2025 the Year AI Becomes Superintelligent?

Explore the future of AI with Isabel Al-Dhahir on the Silicon UK AI For Your Business Podcast. Discover insights on superintelligence, its benefits for businesses, ethical considerations, and how to prepare for AI’s next leap.

Welcome to the Silicon UK AI For Your Business Podcast, where we explore the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities in artificial intelligence and their impact on businesses around the globe. Today’s episode delves into a question at the forefront of technological and societal discussion: Is 2025 the year AI becomes superintelligent?

Our guest for this fascinating exploration is Isabel Al-Dhahir, Principal Analyst at GlobalData. With her expertise in emerging technologies, Isabel provides a unique lens through which to examine the trajectory of AI development and its implications for industries worldwide.

During this episode, we’ll navigate through the intricacies of superintelligence—what it means, how it differs from artificial general intelligence (AGI), and whether the ambitious timelines set by organizations like OpenAI are achievable. Isabel will share her insights on the transformative potential of superintelligent AI for businesses, from accelerating scientific discovery to revolutionizing productivity and decision-making.

We’ll also tackle pressing ethical and safety concerns, including how businesses can prepare for this transformative era while ensuring alignment with human values. From the influence of quantum computing to the anticipated integration of AI agents into the workforce, we’ll cover the critical factors shaping the future of AI-driven innovation.

So, join us as we uncover what lies ahead in the AI landscape and discuss whether 2025 could indeed mark a tipping point in the journey towards superintelligence.







Isabel Al-Dhahir, Principal Analyst at GlobalData.

Isabel is a senior analyst in GlobalData’s Thematic Intelligence team where she explores the key issues surrounding the energy transition challenge. Isabel has been invited to podcasts, participated in conferences, and written numerous articles clarifying the future of emerging sustainable technology. Isabel also has experience in semiconductor fabrication and image sensors for robotics. Isabel completed her Ph.D. in Materials Science, where she developed industrially attractive methods of improving solar panel efficiency.