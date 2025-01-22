Google Invests $1 Billion in AI Startup Anthropic

More investment into OpenAI rival Anthropic, after Google reportedly makes fresh investment of more than $1 billion

Fresh tranche of funding for Anthropic is underway, after Alphabet’s Google reportedly readied another huge investment for the AI startup.

The Financial Times, citing four people with knowledge of the situation, reported that Google is now increasing its stake in the AI firm and is making a fresh investment of more than $1bn (£809m) into Anthropic. Google had already committed approximately $2bn into the firm.

Anthropic is also on the cusp of securing a further $2bn from Silicon Valley venture capital investors, led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, in a separate deal expected to triple the start-up’s valuation to about $60bn, the FT reported, citing several people with direct knowledge of the deal.

AI startups require huge sums of money, as evidenced by previous huge investments in AI firms such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

Anthropic investments

Besides Google’s investments into Anthropic, the firm has also received up to $8bn from e-commerce and cloud giant Amazon.

In September 2023 Amazon had made an initial investment of $1.25bn in Anthropic, but also stated it had planned to invest up to $4bn.

Then in March 2024 Amazon had pumped an additional $2.75bn into the San Francisco-based Anthropic, completing its $4 billion investment.

In September 2024, the British competition regulator CMA had cleared Amazon’s $4bn investment into Anthropic, saying it did not meet threshold for in-depth review under merger regulations.

The CMA had investigated amidst wider concern that a small number of tech companies were controlling the emerging generative AI field, but the UK regulator found the combined revenue and market share of Anthropic and Amazon in the UK were not large enough to require an in-depth inquiry under the UK’s merger rules.

AI integration

Then in November 2024 Amazon made another $4bn (£3.2bn) investment into Anthropic announced, and under that deal Amazon Web Services was to be named Anthropic’s “primary training partner”.

Then earlier this month it was reported that Anthropic is near a deal to raise an additional $2bn (£1.6bn) from Amazon.

Like Google, Amazon is also working to embed the Claude models into its tech, including the next-generation version of its Alexa speaker.

Anthropic is locked in a fierce competition with rivals OpenAI and Elon Musk’s xAI, both of which raised more than $10bn last year.