New foldable smartphones, wearables, enhanced AI, and health monitoring announced by Samsung at Paris launch

Samsung has unveiled a raft of product announcements on Wednesday at its Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, France.

Samsung unveiled its latest foldable smartphones, offered more sophisticated health monitoring functions with its new and expanded wearable portfolio including new Buds, a smartwatch and a new ring. Samsung also bolstered AI functions for its devices.

Samsung had embedded its new portfolio of flagship smartphones back in January, namely the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra series.

At the time it also deployed Google’s generative artificial intelligence technology in its Galaxy S24 series smartphones, which it called ‘Galaxy AI’.

Foldable, Flip

Samsung at the Unpacked event however announced two new smartphones, namely the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, alongside the new Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro.

Samsung said these new devices are its “slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z series ever.”

These new smartphones utilise Galaxy AI in order to “provide more opportunities to maximize AI capabilities” of the folding devices.

“Samsung’s long history of innovation has allowed us to lead in the mobile space, creating the foldable form factor and ushering in the mobile AI era. Now, we are excited to bring these two complementary technologies together and unlock new possibilities for users around the world,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our foldables meet the unique needs of every user and now enhanced by the power of Galaxy AI, Samsung is delivering an experience like never before,” said Roh.

Wearables

Samsung at the same event also unveiled a number of new wearables, including the Samsung Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, which it aims to improve the health (or the “end-to-end wellness experiences”) of users thanks to new AI functionality from Galaxy AI.

Samsung said that obtaining accurate, detailed and advanced information on personal health is a key factor in this process and Samsung’s accumulated sensor innovations on Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra are helping bring its vision to life.

Galaxy Ring offers health monitoring, tracking and personalised insights while worn on a finger, even while asleep.

Galaxy Watch7 offers personalised workouts along with intelligent and preventative health monitoring capabilities.

Galaxy Watch Ultra is geared as its top tier wearable device.

“The latest additions to our wearables portfolio integrate Samsung’s most advanced technologies and innovations, enabling you to take control of your health and wellness with preventative healthcare solutions,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “The intelligence, guidance and insights that are offered with Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra will help users turn data into meaningful insights and create a whole new era of expanded intelligent health experiences,” said Roh.

Health Assistant

Another notable announcement at the Paris event included a personal Smart Health Assistant, which is designed to offer new ways for users to manage their health.

This Health Assistant for example can utilise the data gathered from the Galaxy Ring to offer Sleep Insights, whereas the smartwatches and other devices thanks to upgraded BioActive sensor can offer better workout data via so called ‘Sports Tiles.’