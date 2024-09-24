LinkedIn Suspends Use Of UK Data For AI

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn suspends use of UK user data to train generative AI after concerns expressed by data protection office

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn has agreed to suspend its use of UK user data to train generative artificial intelligence (AI) models after concerns were expressed by the UK Information Commissioner’s Office.

The ICO said it was “pleased” at the move.

“We are pleased that LinkedIn has reflected on the concerns we raised about its approach to training generative AI models with information relating to its UK users,” said Stephen Almond, the ICO’s executive director of regulatory risk.

“We welcome LinkedIn’s confirmation that it has suspended such model training pending further engagement with the ICO.”

The agency said it was important that users “can trust that their privacy rights will be respected from the outset”.

LinkedIn said it welcomes the opportunity to further engage with the ICO.

The service last week quietly opted users into using their data such as posts, articles and videos to train generative AI tools.

A setting was added to opt out of the scheme, but users are opted in by default, meaning the data will be used unless users are aware of it and manually opt out.

The tools are intended to help users draft CVs, create messages to send to recruiters and other tasks.

The data usage plan will not apply, for now at least, in the UK, the EU, European Economic Area and Switzerland.

Strict data laws apply in all of those areas, including the UK, where the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation went into force before departure from the bloc.

Meta, X (formerly Twitter) and other digital companies are looking to use user-created data to help train generative AI tools, which require large amounts of content to give them a model for what to produce.

AI training is a controversial area, with multiple lawsuits filed over the alleged use of copyrighted material such as books and newspaper content to train AI services.

In June Meta paused its plans to use UK users’ public posts, comments and images to train its AI following criticism from the ICO.

The company was criticised for making it overly complicated and difficult to opt out of the process.

Meta has recently begun re-notifying UK users of Facebook and Instagram about its plans with a clearer process for opting out, after engaging with the ICO.

The agency’s Almond said it would “continue to monitor” the way companies such as Microsoft and LinkedIn were using UK data.