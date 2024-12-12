Apple highlights its UK investment has grown to £18 billion, as CEO Tim Cook meets UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Tim Cook has visited 10 Downing Street and met with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, as Apple touted its investment in the UK over the past five years.

The meeting on Wednesday afternoon between Cook and the PM had been touted by the prime minister’s spokesperson as an opportunity for the two men to discuss the company’s ongoing investment in the UK, Reuters had noted.

And Apple announced its investment in the United Kingdom has grown to exceed £18 billion (£23 billion) over the past five years – and its engineering teams in the country have also doubled during that time.

Apple in UK

Apple said this builds on it’s long-standing connection to the UK, where the company now supports 550,000 jobs through direct employment, its supply chain, and the iOS app economy.

“We’ve been serving customers in the UK for more than 40 years, and we’re proud of our deep connection with communities across this country,” said Tim Cook. “We’re thrilled to be growing our Apple teams here, and to keep supporting the extraordinary innovators, creators, and entrepreneurs who are pushing the boundaries of technology in so many ways.”

After meeting the PM on Wednesday, Tim Cook is due to meet King Charles on Thursday, when the pair will tour the company’s UK headquarters in Battersea, south London.

Apple said that its UK engineering teams are located in London, Cambridge, and throughout the country, and “perform critical work and research across a wide range of products and services.

That includes support for key technologies in Apple Intelligence, such as Siri’s deep integration into Apple products, and Private Cloud Compute, which sets a new standard for privacy in AI.”

Apple also noted that its teams in the UK also focus on core areas like silicon engineering, as well as services such as Apple Music and Apple TV+.

In October 2023 Tim Cook had visited London’s Battersea, where the iPhone maker had opened a new UK headquarters and Apple Store in the district’s historic power station. At that time, Cook had revealed that Apple was hiring more AI staff in the UK.

The first Apple Store in the UK opened 20 years ago, and today there are 40 stores located across the country.

Tim Cook meeting

Tim Cook’s visit was noted by the PM in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

“Working in partnership with businesses, we will deliver on our mission to grow the economy and put more money in people’s pockets,” tweeted the Prime Minister.

“Good to meet Tim Cook – Apple’s investment in the UK and the rollout of Apple Intelligence today is testament to our world leading tech sector.”

